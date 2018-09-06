DAV’s Mobile Service Office will be available for veterans from 1 to 8 pm, Tuesday, September 11 at the Nodaway County Courthouse. The MSO offers counseling and assistance to veterans and their families on the benefits and service available to them.

The MSO program provides support to veterans developing, filing and winning claims for benefits administered under federal, state and local laws. National Service Officers counsel and assist with the development of evidence, completion of require applications and prosecution of claims, bringing benefit and services education to veterans.

For more information, contact Andrew Edwards at 314.253.4429.