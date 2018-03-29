The 26th annual DARE Auction and Dinner will open its doors at 6 pm, Saturday, April 7 at the St. Gregory’s Parish Gymnasium, 333 South Davis Street, Maryville.

Dinner will be served at 6:30 pm, with the auction starting at 7:15 pm. The all-you-can-eat smoked pulled pork dinner prepared by Mike Casteel and Phil Smail BBQ will be served with KFC coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad and dessert. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Auction items include: garden shed made by Jefferson students, wood deluxe Bearcat seats, area high school signs, LED light up Army National Guard sign and Bearcat paw sign, wooden picnic table made by NEN students and Stanberry Bulldog yard stone. Other auction items include gift certificates, local services, bakery goods, sports memorabilia and more.

Proceeds from the dinner and auction will support the Maryville, Jefferson, Nodaway-Holt, North Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway, South Nodaway, St. Gregory’s, Stanberry and West Nodaway DARE programs. For more information, contact Officer Ian Myers at 660.562.3209 or Sergeant Rick Smail at 550.582.7451.