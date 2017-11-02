Dale Eugene Mathes, 77, Maryville, died Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

Services will be at 10:30 am, Friday, November 3 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Graveside military services will be conducted by James Edward Gray American Legion Post #100.

Memorials may be made to Dale Mathes Memorial Fund for use at Mozingo.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.