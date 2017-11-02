Dale Eugene Mathes, 77, Maryville, died Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.
Services will be at 10:30 am, Friday, November 3 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Graveside military services will be conducted by James Edward Gray American Legion Post #100.
Memorials may be made to Dale Mathes Memorial Fund for use at Mozingo.
Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.
Facebook Comments