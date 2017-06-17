By Kathryn Rice

Maryville Outdoor is the Country Clipper lawn mower’s line top US dealer for the last five years; an achievement acquired by the business having the highest volume of lawn mower sales.

“It’s John,” said Sara Mundorf, co-owner, attributing their success to her husband. “He takes care of our customers.”

John and Sara are co-owners and have been in their current brick and mortar location since 2005.

Maryville Outdoor sells Country Clipper riding lawn mowers and Echo brand two-cycle weed eaters, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, edgers and leaf blowers. The lawn mowers are manufactured in Corydon, IA.

The zero-turn lawn mower is the only one that offers the Point and Go Joystick or traditional twin lever speed and direction controls. The mower also has a patented stand-up welded steel deck for quick, easy under deck access. For residential through commercial use, the riding lawn mower comes in deck sizes from 41 to 72 inches.

“We do financing on new lawnmowers,” said John. “There is usually a zero percent plan available. We also take trade-ins; a lot of dealers don’t. So we sell the used trade-ins, after we have serviced them.”

The business services all brands of lawnmowers and carries stock on all the Country Clipper wear parts, such as belts and bearings. Tim Wilmes, parts manager, explained that other brands’ parts are ordered in as they are needed. Maryville Outdoor only services the Echo brand products in the two-cycle category.

Maryville Outdoor has quick turn-around on repair service, provided by Chad Graves and Wyatt Cridlebaugh. Cridlebaugh is part-time while attending college, but during the summer break and Maryville Outdoor’s busy season, he’s employed full time.

John also provides pick-up and drop-off service for repairs in a 50-mile-radius. For delivery of a new mower, John will go further.

Maryville Outdoor also carries Interstate lawn and garden batteries with a six-month free replacement.

The business is now carrying Amsoil synthetic motor oils. It makes engines run cooler and can be used in motorcycles and lawnmowers. John was researching oil for his Harley Davidson and talked to other dealers who liked it in their lawnmowers.

During the winter, Maryville Outdoor does snow removal and de-icing. The business sells de-icing products and salts.

Maryville Outdoor is located at 1512 East First Street, Maryville. Their hours during the summer season are 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday, and 9 am to noon on Saturdays. Their phone number is 660.562.7656. They’re on Facebook at Maryville Outdoor.