Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) commemorated National Hospital Week May 7-13.

“Clarinda Regional Health Center has profoundly, positively impacted the health and well being of communities in southwestern Iowa and northern Missouri,” Chris Stipe, CRHC CEO, said. “While National Hospital Week celebrates our institutions, the most deserving honorees are the dedicated women and men who work tirelessly to support the well being of their neighbors with compassionate care. Our hospital is a reflection of their character and commitment. I invite fellow members of the community to join me in thanking all of the individuals including doctors, nurses, therapists, dieticians, food service workers, paramedics, administrative staff, volunteers and so many more for their contributions.”

National Hospital Week, the nation’s largest healthcare event, dates back to 1921. A full roster of activities was planned for community members and CRHC employees to celebrate the event. This year, National Nurses Week ran concurrently with National Hospital Week, May 6–12, and was recognized by the hospital.

“During National Nurses Week, we would like to extend a special thanks to each of our nurses, as they continue to provide the highest level of quality care to our patients,” Sherrie Laubenthal, CRHC chief nursing officer, said. “They deserve special recognition for their efforts in delivering compassionate care, while embodying the principles of ethical practice in the healthcare profession.”

CRHC, one of Clarinda’s largest employers, serves as a community cornerstone and crucial service for residents. CRHC employs 274 people, all of whom contribute to the local economy and raise their families in Page County and surrounding areas. The total employment impact of the hospital is more than 400 jobs, as hospital and employee spending spurs local businesses to hire more people at restaurants, banks, manufacturers and other area businesses. The hospital provided a total payroll of $15.2 million in fiscal year 2017, according to a report by the Iowa Hospital Association.

“In the last few years, the Clarinda Regional Health Center has deepened its commitment to providing the finest quality healthcare to our close knit community. We all know someone who has built a career at the hospital or whose health has been transformed after treatment from our wonderful providers,” Dale McAllister, CRHC board of trustees chairman, said. “We have full confidence in the hospital’s leadership and staff as they continue to provide award-winning, state-of-the-art care.”

CRHC practitioners provide an array of routine care and specialty services including occupational health, 24-hour emergency services, pediatric care, internal medicine, dietician services, radiology/mammography, surgery and more.