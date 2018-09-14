Two Nodaway County high school softball teams will be participating in the September 15 Stanberry Softball Invitational at the south field in Stanberry.

Northeast Nodaway and Maryville varsity squads, plus Northeast Nodaway and Platte Valley junior high softball teams will be participating in the junior high portion of the tournament. The junior high portion will take place at the north field.

With a pool play bracket awarding the team with the most wins.

Northeast Nodaway will play Stanberry at 9:30 am, North Andrew and Stanberry at 11 am, Northeast Nodaway and Maryville at 12:30 pm, Northeast Nodaway and North Andrew at 2 pm, Maryville and North Andrew at 3:30 pm and Stanberry and Maryville at 5 pm.

The tournament will be honoring the 1.5 hour time limit for every game. Run rules will also be in effect.

The junior high tournament will start with Stanberry and Stewartsville at 9:30 am followed by Stewartsville and Northeast Nodaway at 11 am, Stanberry and Platte Valley at 12:30 pm, Platte Valley and Stewartsville at 2 pm, Stanberry and Northeast Nodaway at 3:30 pm and Northeast Nodaway and Platte Valley at 5 pm.

Admission for the tournament will be $4 for adults and $3 for children. Passes will not be recognized. Concession will be available.