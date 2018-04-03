Two Barnard residents were arrested on drug and weapon charges following an investigation by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a call from the Children’s Division about the safety of two minor children on Sunday, April 1 at 24794 250th Street, Barnard. While taking the children into protective custody, the deputies observed firearms in the home.

The two adults who occupy the home, Richard Shane Culp, 48, and Pamela Alloway, 50, are both convicted felons and were taken into custody. They were both charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm.

A search warrant was granted and law enforcement returned to the residence. They discovered approximately 175 grams of methamphetamine, which would be considered an amount a dealer would have, a small amount of marijuana, scales and other drug paraphernalia, five handguns, five long guns, one of which was determined to be stolen, and cash connected to the narcotics.

From the search of the home, additional charges were filed against the pair.

Culp and Alloway were each charged with six felonies including class D felony endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree, class C felony possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, class E felony maintaining or keeping a public nuisance by storing or distributing methamphetamine, class E felony intent to distribute marijuana, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon while also possessing methamphetamine and class D felony receiving stolen property of a Marlin model 60W .22 caliber firearm.

An arraignment date of April 17 has been set for both individuals.