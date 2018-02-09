Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Larry Wickersham inspected county schools and various food establishments throughout the month of January.

Joy Wok, 1416 South Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection on January 2.

Critical: Observed milk stored in refrigeration unit not maintaining 41 degrees or less, can of pineapple juice with deep dent along seam; both corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed uncovered bulk container of ice tea at drink station, uncovered cut potatoes in kitchen, uncovered broccoli in walk-in cooler, standing water on floor in drink station area, two boxes of food stored on floor of walk-in freezer, hand sink adjacent to ware wash area water not reaching 100 degrees and uncovered employee drink in ware wash area; all corrected on site. Observed cracked and broken floor tiles in the kitchen, sheetrock in disrepair adjacent to cart located in drink station area, crumbs and food debris on floor of walk-in freezer, dry storage containers not labeled with common name of food and kitchen ice machine ventilation grate filter soiled with dust and debris.

Follow-up inspection on January 9.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed sheetrock in disrepair adjacent to cart in drink station area.

Walgreens #12821, 1114 South Main Street, low priority

Routine inspection on January 3.

Critical: Observed bleach stored above bagged pet food in warehouse; corrected on site. Observed interior finish of microwave in break room area in disrepair.

Non-critical: Observed walk-in cooler milk shelving dusty and dirty and men’s restroom hand sink missing hand washing signage; both corrected on site. Observed walk-in freezer light not working.

Jimmy John’s, 1005 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection on January 3.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed unshielded florescent bulbs in dry storage room, rubber baseboard coming loose from walls in dry storage room, soda dispenser in customer area soiled with splatter and debris and office chair in disrepair and not smooth and cleanable.

Subway 33214, 1605 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection on January 4.

Critical: Observed meatballs being held at 132 degrees on steam table and quaternary ammonium sanitizer in three-bay sink concentration testing below 200 ppm; both corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed ventilation grate above walk-in freezer soiled with dust and debris.

Heitman’s Countryside Bistro, 33618 State Highway H, Skidmore, high priority

Routine inspection on January 4.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed ice build-up on floor below condenser in walk-in freezer and cart with iced tea brewer in disrepair.

Maryville Middle School, 525 South Hills Drive, high priority

Routine inspection on January 5.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed uncovered employee drink in kitchen; corrected on site. Observed frost build-up in reach-in ice cream freezer and paint chipping on copper water line and walls adjacent to ware wash machine.

Taco John’s, 1015 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection on January 8.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed lobby soda fountain cabinet soiled with syrup and debris; corrected on site. Observed lobby soda fountain leaking condensation on counter below machine and cabinet door trim in disrepair in kitchen.

Eugene Field Elementary School, 418 East Second Street, high priority

Routine inspection on January 8.

Critical: Observed fajita chicken on steam table held below 135 degrees.

Non-critical: Observed rubber squeegee in ware wash area not smooth and cleanable.

WalMart Grocery, 1605 South Main Street, low priority

Routine inspection on January 9.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed cherry tomatoes on floor below produce display; corrected on site. Observed broken egg yolk on shelving of egg cooler, milk cooler shelving finish flaking and not smooth and cleanable and chocolate milk containers on milk shelf soiled and sticky.

WalMart Deli, 1605 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection on January 9.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed open air sandwich cooler shelves soiled with crumbs and deli paper on bulk meat shelving at deli display case; both corrected on site. Observed chipped and broken floor tile adjacent to walk-in freezer.

Maryville High School, 1429 South Munn Avenue, high priority

Routine inspection on January 10.

Critical: Observed individual cups of diced fajita chicken on staff salad bar being cold held above 41 degrees; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed soiled common towel below ice machine and absorbent-style office chairs adjacent to kitchen in break area stained with food debris; both corrected on site.

McDonald’s, 1106 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection on January 18.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed food debris on and below coffee station adjacent to drive-thru window, food debris and crumbs on floor in walk-in freezer, dust and debris on floor behind ice machine, boxes of single-serve items stored below wastewater pipe in basement and men’s restroom missing hand washing signage; all corrected on site.

Pizza Ranch, 215 Che Drive, high priority

Routine inspection on January 18.

Critical: Observed cutting point on table-mounted can opener; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed packaging debris on floor in walk-in freezer and utensil storage container on shelf soiled with food debris; both corrected on site. Observed soiled ventilation grate above pizza prep table.

South Nodaway R-IV, 209 Morehouse, Barnard, high priority

Routine inspection on January 19.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed bulk bag of popcorn stored on floor adjacent to shelf in lunch room; corrected on site. Observed open Dumpster lids.

Good Time Charlie’s of Skidmore, 103 South Walnut Street, Skidmore, high priority

Routine inspection on January 19.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed ware wash machine sanitizing rinse not reaching 165 degrees; corrected on site. Observed sanitizer test strips not available at time of inspection.

Nodaway-Holt R-VII School, 318 South Taylor Street, Graham, high priority

Routine inspection on January 19.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed dusty fan guard inside of reach-in cooler.

North Nodaway R-VI Middle/High School, 705 East Barnard Street, Hopkins, high priority

Routine inspection on January 22.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed cracked and broken floor tiles adjacent to ice machine.

North Nodaway R-VI Elementary, 201 East Sixth, Pickering, high priority

Routine inspection on January 22.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: None observed.

Jefferson C-123, 37614 Highway 136, Conception Jct., high priority

Routine inspection on January 23.

Critical: Observed lunch meat stored in reach-in freezer without a date marking.

Non-critical: None observed.

Conception Abbey, 37174 State Highway VV, Conception, high priority

Routine inspection on January 23.

Critical: Observed rodent droppings in the bottom of a cabinet in the dining hall.

Non-critical: None observed.

Northeast Nodaway School, 126 South High School Avenue, Ravenwood, high priority

Routine inspection on January 23.

Critical: Observed a can of soup with sharp dent stored on shelf with other cans in pantry; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed dusty ventilation fan in ware wash area and burned-out light in walk-in freezer.

Kiss My Grits Kafe, 129 West Main Street, Burlington Jct., medium priority

Routine inspection on January 29.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed hand sink plumbing dripping, cracked and broken floor tiles adjacent to restroom and unfinished wood adjacent to french fry slicer.

West Nodaway R-I School District, 17665 Highway 136, Burlington Jct., high priority

Routine inspection on January 29.

Critical: Observed peas hot held on steam table below 135 degrees, mechanical can opener cutting point soiled with food debris and potentially hazardous food date marked in walk-in cooler exceeding seven days from time of perpetration; all corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed signage on ware wash machine not smooth and cleanable.

St. Gregory’s Barbarigo School, 315 South Davis, high priority

Routine inspection on January 30.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed dusty ceiling tile located above food prep table; corrected on site.