The Nodaway County Commissioners squelched the hopes of several officeholders to receive a four percent salary increase with a report from their attorney.

The salary commission was called by Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson, as state statute required, on December 13. Present were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, Associate Commissioners Chris Burns and Bob Stiens, County Clerk Melinda Patton, Treasurer Collector Marilyn Jenkins, Prosecuting Attorney Bob Rice, Public Administrator Diane Thomsen, Assessor Rex Wallace and Sheriff Randy Strong.

Burns was elected chair of the salary commission. The salary commission meets yearly and the salaries affected are the officeholders most recently elected to take office the following January. The salary commission does not take action with the mid-term elected officials.

Patton delivered a financial report of the county noting the 2018 assessment is $323 million; nearly 95 percent of the budgeted revenues have been received and expenses are currently at 69 percent of the budget. Sales taxes are down; however, use, vehicle and gas taxes are up.

Burns reported the commissioners had reviewed the actions of the November 2017 meeting of the salary commission with the commission’s lawyer, Ivan Schraeder of Wagner law firm, who is on retainer. Schraeder’s findings were the vote that was taken at the meeting was not in the majority, so the approved four percent increase was not approved with a vote of only five yes votes of the possible 11.

The salary commission voted to accept the report with nine yes votes, Wallace abstaining and Coroner Vincent Shelby being absent.

Other business was asked for by Burns. Smail said she would miss working with everyone and Wallace said he had issue with Rice announcing in the press his decline of any salary increase earlier this fall.

Later in the day, the county commissioners announced all county employees would receive a two percent cost of living increase in 2019, plus an increase to the retirement to level six.