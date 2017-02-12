Missouri state FFA officers on the front row, pose with Jefferson FFA Greenhand members in the top photo and West Nodaway’s Greenhands in photo below at the annual Greenhand Motivational Conference hosted by state FFA officers and sponsored by MFA Incorporated on January 6. These first-year FFA members learned about being positive role models, making sound choices, setting goals and making a positive difference in their lives, school and community.

Jefferson members were middle: Aiden Cullin, Patrick O’Connor, Corbin Roush, Steven Chor, Megan Galbraith, Lacy Carlson, Derek Rich, back: Tristin Holtman, Marcello Brownsberger, Chase Farnan, Clayton Merrigan, Zachary Stoll and Ashley Mattson.

West Nodaway members attending were back: Lexi Moore, Jana Dow, Chelley Giesken, Isaiah Spire and Matt Adkins.