The Nodaway County Farm Bureau recognized their 100th birthday with a party of over 160 members and their supporters at the Mozingo Conference Center August 21. The event was filled with awards, dignitaries, scholarship presentation and a meal catered by B&G Catering, Ravenwood. A traditional ribbon cutting was held on the deck with longtime member Benny Farrell and State President Blake Hurst holding the ribbon ends while County President Terry Ecker wielded the scissors.