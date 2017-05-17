Maryville

Tomas Coalson makes his way around third for a score in the fourth off a two-run single by Tyler Houchin. Maryville would go on to defeat Cameron 13-3 on May 13 in the district opener. A few days later, Maryville earned a trip to the district championship versus Lafayette winning 8-5 over Savannah May 15 in the semifinals.

North Nodaway

North Nodaway’s Dalton Smyser connects with a pitch in the first inning for his second of two RBIs in the 8-0 start as the Mustangs went on to defeat DeKalb 13-1 on May 12 in the district opener at Beal Park. After defeating Platte Valley 10-3 a few days later, North Nodaway earned a trip to the district championship.

Platte Valley

Longhorn shortstop Tristan Freemyer is all smiles as he is greeted by Platte Valley Coach Aaron Murphy after Freemyer’s double play ended the game May 12 as the Longhorns won the district opener 7-0 over North Andrew.