With the slash of $100,000 in state and federal funding, the Nodaway County Senior Center is scrambling for funds to keep its senior meals, both at the center and those that are home delivered, available for Nodaway County citizens.

The center receives funding from the Nodaway County Senior Tax, a 5¢ levy per $100 assessed valuation. However, the tax also helps support other organizations that benefit the county.

The tax received every year varies as it is related to assessed valuation, which, for 2017, is lower for the county than it was in 2016.

Collector/Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins stated that the revenue will be $162,462.26, if all taxes are paid by December 31. Jenkins only processes the funds, she doesn’t have any say in where the money goes.

The senior center requested $60,000 and was awarded $55,000 in 2017. Other entities receiving senior tax monies are PAT System, Maitland Nutrition Site, Gentry County Senior Center, SSM Hospice, OATS, Health Emergency Lifeline and The Ministry Center.

The Nodaway County Senior Citizens Services Fund Tax Board, whose members are appointed by the Nodaway County Commissioners, determine where funds are distributed. Members are Janet Rosenbohm, Bud Boyles, Cheryl Chesnut, Jean Caulkins, Susan Hull, Richard Logan and Ruth Adwell.

Organizations applying for funds must complete a contract and present to the board at a meeting, normally the second week of January. After hearing all of the presentations, the board decides the amount, if any, each entity will receive.

The board notifies the organization by letter with the amount awarded. In turn, the organization sends Jenkins a letter requesting the funds. Half is awarded in February, with the other half awarded in July.

A reserve of 10 percent is held each year for emergencies. Entities may apply for this money by submitting to the board.

The board is allowed money for expenses, which is approximately $100 annually.