Cody and Tabi Adwell, Ravenwood, announce the birth of a son, Cotton Lowell, born Friday, December 15, 2017, at SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, Maryville.

He weighed seven pounds and three ounces and joins brothers, Fenton and Newton.

Maternal grandparents are Tim and Cindy Clements, Barnard.

Paternal grandparents are Dean and Omi Adwell, Ravenwood.