The Nodaway Community Theater Company is sponsoring a cooling station from 6 to 9 pm, Thursday, July 19, through Saturday, July 21, at The Rose Theater, 118 West Third Street, Maryville.

The station is intended for Nodaway County Fair attendees who need a bathroom break, a nursing station for mothers or individuals who want an air conditioned “time out.” Bottled water and freeze pops will be available for purchase.