The Nodaway County Soil and Water Conservation District announced the fourth grade winners of its annual conservation poster contest.

There were first, second and third place winners for each fourth grade class in the county. They are as follows:

Eugene Field: Kati Hornickel’s class, Quinn McComb, first; Vince Galapin, second; and Mya Aley, third. Joe Suchan’s class, Angelia Dery, first; Caleb Mitchell, second; and Zoey Sisk, third. Tracey Wallace’s class; Cash Dew, first; Riley Babcock, second; and Kora Grow, third. Ron Leader’s class, Brody White, first; Elijah Komorech, second; and Emma Southers, third. Jessica Brayman’s class, Eziah Amos, first; Chaselynn Wymore, second; and Ambrose Sandusky-Ury, third.

Horace Mann: Jonah Long, first; Shawn Mahoney, second; and Taylor McDanel, third.

St. Gregory: Evelyn Branner, first; Ella Eckley, second; and Olivia Stanley, third.

Jefferson: Kenzie Redden, first and county winner; Courtney Merrigan, second; and Andrew Mattson, third.

West Nodaway: Tillie Kent, first; Cooper Snodderley, second; and Lilly Embley, third.

Northeast Nodaway: Jalyn Burns, first; Mylee Wilmes, second; and Drayson Villegas, third.

Nodaway-Holt: Olivia Leeper, first; Tayen Booher, second; and Amber Herr, third.

North Nodaway: Casey Wray, first; Blaine Clements, second; and Noah McClurg, third.