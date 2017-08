Connie Dale Backman, 61, Maryville, died Sunday, August 27, 2017, at Northcare Hospice House, North Kansas City.

Services are at 10:30 am, Saturday, September 2 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Visitation with the family starts at 9:30 am at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OKĀ 73123.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.