On June 3, country band Big Time Grain Co. made a big-time splash as the first act of the June concert series held at the Donaldson Amphitheater, Maryville. The band presented a $250 donation to Maryville Young Players as their way of supporting local art. Accepting the check from the band were Briley Henggeler, Annika Dobson, Ellie Parsons, Megan Hoskey, Zeke Morrow, Alexis Hoskey, Lucy Parsons and co-directors Pat Immel and Vanessa Parsons.

Big Time Grain Co. actually made two trips to Maryville. One before school was out to talk to Maryville High School students and the other on June 3 when they spoke to MYP. Their message to the students was to follow their dreams, find their passion, pursue it and not be deterred.

Gentry Martin, Maryville, surrounded by Big Time Grain Co. band members, received the Big Time award. Aaron Dobson, MPR director, on the right, read Martin’s achievements. These included facilitator of Leadership Maryville; member of the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization and the Maryville Planning and Zoning Commission; volunteer coach of several MPR youth sports; and volunteering with other organizations.