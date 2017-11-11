A Nodaway County woman died in an accident that occurred during the evening hours of November 5 on Route DD and Route C, eight miles north of Mound City.

Franki J. Schubert, 28, Conception Jct., was southbound on Route DD when she failed to stop at a stop sign. Her vehicle crossed Route C, traveling off the shoulder becoming airborn. It struck two embankments and traveled through a field before overturning, coming to rest in a creek bed. Schubert, who was not wearing her seat belt, was pronounced dead by Holt County Coroner Susan Lentz at 9:52 am, November 7.

Emergency personnel who assisted the accident were Missouri Highway Patrol, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, Holt County Sheriff’s Department, Holt County Fire and first responders and Atchison Holt Ambulance District.