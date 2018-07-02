Community Services of Northwest Missouri Outreach Director Cathy Rybolt and Operations Director Carla Wetzel present Second Harvest Community Food Bank Director Chad Higdon with the Outstanding Community Service Award on June 22.

Second Harvest is one of Community Services partner agencies. The award acknowledges community partners and leaders who are vital to Community Services’ mission. Second Harvest programs include senior boxes, commodities, No Hunger Summer and Backpack Buddies, and help with food insecurity in the five-county area.

“It’s really just an honor,” Higdon said. “We work really hard to be the best partner we can be.”