Monopolize Your Success was the theme of this year’s Maryville Chamber of Commerce annual banquet held on January 30 at the Maryville Country Club. Several awards were presented to local citizens for their leadership and volunteer efforts.

Dave Weigel received the Distinguished Service award for his many years of service to the community. Weigel, who recently retired from his Shelter Insurance agency, has been instrumental in Chamber events for decades and continues to be an active member.