“Nacho Ordinary Chamber Banquet” was the theme of this year’s Maryville Chamber of Commerce annual banquet held on January 29 at the Mozingo Conference Center.

Executive Director Lily White introduced the 2017 Chamber Champions: SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, 97.1 the ‘Ville/KNIM Radio, Nodaway Valley Bank, KCP&L, Suddenlink Communications, The Maryville Forum/The Post, Northwest Missouri State University, Hy-Vee and East Hills Mall, St. Joseph.

White noted that 18 businesses hosted ribbon cuttings in 2017 and 38 new members were added to the rolls.

Harold Spire, Consumers Oil manager, was introduced as the 2018 president. He was passed the gavel from Brandon Stanley. Reverend Jonathan Mitchell, First Presbyterian Church pastor, delivered the invocation prior to the meal which was catered by Northwest Dining.

Several awards were presented to local citizens for their leadership and volunteer efforts.