The Nodaway News Leader has compiled a list of those individuals elected to serve in their towns and villages in Nodaway County.

Arkoe

Mayor: Darrell Cronk

Road Commissioner: Steve Conz

Chairman: Joe Partridge

Clerk: Megan Partridge

Treasurer: Joyce Cronk

Barnard

Mayor: Mike Murphy

Council Members: Zeb Coleman, Glenn Miller, Deb Snyder, Ned Waterman

Burlington Jct.

Mayor: Justin Plymell

Aldermen: Rich Cook, Darby Grace, Jim Meyer, Matt Rohlmeier

Clearmont

Mayor: Byron Clark

Council Members: Nell Cowden, Bill Harris, Herb Snodderley

City Clerk: Linda Babcock

Clyde

Chairman: Andy Schieber

Council Members: Dustin Day, Scott Lane, Chris McCrary, Joe Stoll

Clerk: Martha Sue McCrary

Conception Jct.

Mayor: Cletus Lager

Council Members: Lloyd Bliley, Robert Bliley, Josh Hansen, Wes McQueen

City Clerk: Tammy Bliley

Elmo

Mayor: Bobby Smith

Board Members: Adam Hull, Skyler McGinness, Chris Thompson, Jim Thompson

Clerk: Norma Bragg

Graham

Mayor: Darrell Johnson

Council Members: Cory Anderson, Randy Hankins

Guilford

Mayor: Gary Pulley

Council Members: Don Bagley, Luke Violett

City Clerk: Nancy Pulley

Budget Officer: Danyell Wiederholt

Hopkins

Mayor: Kelly Morrison

Aldermen: Rick Gladman, Brandon Kreps, Richard Moore, Allan Thompson

Clerk/Treasurer: Deandra K. O’Riley

Maryville

Mayor: Rachael Martin

Council Members: Matt Johnson, Ben Lipiec, Jason McDowell, Renee Riedel

Parnell

Mayor: Greg Welch

Aldermen: Jennifer Burns, Jeremy Burns, Travis Morris, Rex Welch

City Clerk: Joanne Schmitz

Pickering

Mayor: Charles Smith

Aldermen: Roberta Boyd, Brad Judd, Kevin Leedom, Ramona Pennington

Ravenwood

Mayor: Bill Hall

Council Members: Justin Briney, David Miller, Chris Oelze

City Clerk: Brenda Boswell

Skidmore

Mayor: Tracy Shewey

Council Members: Rick Allen, Karen Kepka, Tim Slagle, Jeanise Woods