Community Blood Center (CBC), St. Joseph, has declared a blood emergency and is asking the public to find time to donate blood at a CBC donor center or convenient mobile blood drive to help replenish the community’s blood supply.

Recent national tragedies are reminders that it is imperative for the CBC to always have an adequately stocked blood supply to respond when communities are faced with patient traumas or other events that require lifesaving blood products.

During the summer months, it is essential that communities maintain a steady participation in blood donation. The best preparation for an unpredictable tragedy is having blood on hospital shelves in advance. This is key to potentially saving lives.

“By spreading the word or even hosting your own blood drive, inviting friends, family and community organizations, you may save lives in your community,” David Graham, executive director of CBC, said. “We are in dire need of O negative blood with a reserve that is currently below a two-day supply, and that is just too low.”

O negative blood donors are considered “universal” and their blood type is needed most readily in trauma situations and emergency rooms across the country. Due to its high demand, O negative blood is in short supply and the CBC encourages individuals with this blood type to donate today. The CBC’s local blood supply has reached a critically low level, with under a two-day supply of O negative, B negative and A negative.

In order to maintain a safe blood supply, a seven-day inventory of all types must be continually replenished. Companies, organizations and community groups are also encouraged to host a blood drive in July or August to help rebuild the blood stock supply. The CBC’s staff ensure that hosting a blood drive is easy and will help with all preparations.

The CBC Bloodstock® Scholarship program rewards students who organize blood drives in their community. Students work closely with account managers and learn valuable marketing, organizational and leadership skills. Students and parents interested in scholarship opportunities should contact Andrea Boepple at axb@cbckc.org.

The entire donation process takes less than an hour and a single donation can be used to save multiple lives.

The CBC requires approximately 580 donors every weekday. About one in seven hospital admissions requires a blood transfusion, and with a limited shelf life, supplies must be continually replenished.

Any company, community organization, place of worship or individual may host a blood drive. Blood donors receive free mini-physical exams on-site including information about their temperature, blood pressure and hemoglobin levels. Eligible donors include those people at least age 16 with parental permission or consent, who weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, are in good health and meet all Food & Drug Administration donor criteria.