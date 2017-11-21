The following are some of the activities taking place in Nodaway County:

November 21-December 12

Today’s Civic Women continues its collection for Toys for Tots of Nodaway County. Distribution will be from 4 to 6 pm, Monday, December 12 at the Nodaway County Administration Building, 403 North Market Street, Maryville.

November 28

#GivingTuesday for St. Francis Hospital Foundation at A&G Restaurant, 208 North Main, Maryville, 11 am to 2 pm. Purchase a Souper Bonanza and $1 each will be donated by A&G, Brock and Karen Pfost, Gary and Judy Sherlock, John and Beth Baker, David and Carol Baird, Jim and Donna Holt, Michael Baumgartner, John and Susan Yancey, Edward Jones-JR Kurz, Norman and Kay Wilson and the St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary.

#GivingTuesday at St. Raphael Hall, Conception Abbey, Conception, from 6 to 8 pm. Bring an item to donate to a family in need; decorate the 10 Christmas trees that will be given to adopted families; tie no-sew blankets; gift wrap donated items and sign Christmas cards. To find out more, contact Trish Wiederholt at pwiederholt@conception.edu or Mary Lee Meyer at rockyridge44@gmail.com.

November 29-December 1

SSM Health St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary Annual Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale will be in the hospital lobby, 11 am to 8 pm, Wednesday; 8 am to 8 pm, Thursday; and 8 am to 3 pm, Friday.

November 30

Holiday Tree Lighting at the Thomas Gaunt House on the Northwest Missouri State University campus, 5:15 pm.

December 1

Annual Chamber Christmas Parade with lighted entries, 6:30 pm, from Second to Seventh Streets on North Main Street, ending at Franklin Park. Sponsored by the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce.

Winter Wonderland sponsored by Maryville Parks and Recreation opens after the parade with Santa appearing at Franklin Park. Christmas experience includes vendor booths, music and more.

December 2

National Guard Family Christmas Dinner, hosted by the 129th family readiness group, will be at 1:30 pm, Saturday, December 2 at the Missouri State Army National Guard Armory, 1407 North Country Club Road, Maryville.

December 3

Under the Son Ministries Christmas Home Tour, 1 to 6 pm. Tickets are $20 each, cash or check only, available at On the Spot Designs, 215 West Fifth Street. Day of tickets will be available at Steve and Donella Sherry’s, 1103 West 18th Street, Maryville.

Tri-C Christmas Sale in the Jefferson High School gym, 2 to 5 pm. Gently-used items including clothes, winter apparel, toys, books and home décor will be for sale with proceeds donated to charity. For more information, contact Rachel Denne at 660.944.2316 or rdenne@jc123.k12.mo.us.

December 8, 9

44th Annual Yuletide Feaste at the JW Jones Student Union, 6:30 pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $31.50 each. Check or cash may be used in Room 101 of the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. Credit card orders may be made at nwmissouri.edu/finearts/music/yuletide.htm.

December 9

Breakfast in Whoville at Maryville Community Center, 7:30 to 10:30 am. Last day to register at activityreg.com is Friday, December 8. Event will feature story time with Mrs. Claus, crafts, pancakes and photo opportunity with Santa and maybe even a visit from the Grinch. For more information, contact Jordyn Swalley at 660.562.2923.

Nodaway County Historical Society Museum fundraiser at 110 North Walnut Street, Maryville, 9 am to 3 pm. There will be a coffee shop, bake sale and vendor sale. For more information, call 660.582.8176.

Judging begins for the Skidmore Christmas Lighting Contest and continues through Sunday, December 10.

December 12

“The Polar Express” story hour, for children ages two to eight, will be at the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, at 5:30 pm. Register by calling 660.582.5281 or clarkdeborah23@gmail.com.

December 15

Christmas dinner will be served at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Cost is $5 for those age 60 and over, $7 for those 59 and under.

December 16

Santa will be at the Hopkins Community Building at 2 pm.

December 25

It’s a Real Christmas, the 27th annual Christmas day buffet at the Nodaway County Senior Center, will be from 11 am to 1 pm. Free-will donations will be taken at the door for a full Christmas dinner with dessert. It is open to the public. To volunteer or to donate a pie, call Amie at 660.562.3999; to make a monetary donation, call Connie at 660.541.1402.