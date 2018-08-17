The Nodaway County Commissioners set the property tax for the coming year during a public hearing August 14.

The commissioners approved a total tax rate of 26¢ per $100 assessed valuation with 5¢ for the Senior Citizen Fund, 5¢ for the Senate Bill 40 fund and 16¢ for the county tax.

County Clerk Melinda Patton stated with a 100 percent collection rate, the 16¢ county tax will generate $517,275 and the Senior Citizen Fund and Senate Bill 40 tax would each generate $161,648.

The $323,296,792 county’s assessed valuation decreased by $1,627,721 with the only increases in agricultural, $122,430, and residential, $1,014,040.

The bank loan annual payment on the Administration Center’s is $356,000. Other estimated costs include $50,800 for utilities, $1,000 in janitorial and $49,619 in maintenance.