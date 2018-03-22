The Nodaway County Commissioners’ office will change its days of operation beginning the first of April.

Currently, the commission meets from 8 am to noon and 1 to 3 pm, Wednesdays and Fridays. The hours will stay the same. However, beginning April 3 they will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Many of the vendors that the county works with do not like to schedule meetings and bid presentations on Fridays. Commissioners also said that it’s difficult to begin a project or address an issue on a Friday and then not be able to return to that project until the following Wednesday.

Nodaway County is the only class three county that does not currently meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays, which also creates challenges when trying to contact other commissions.

Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker stated that the change will allow the commissioners to better serve the community by being more accessible to contacts, vendors and other commissioners.