The 22nd annual Maryville Downtown Trick or Treat saw record numbers of trick or treaters and participating businesses, organizations, individuals and churches on October 30.

Carol and Rod Couts give out pencils and rubber ducks from the doorway of Accent Signs. Not pictured was Melody Blair of Minnie Lane who was also treating the crowd. Cold weather and wind had people dressed warmer than usual. Many scurried for home before they completed the entire round of more than 80 participating candy givers.