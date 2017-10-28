The Nodaway County Commissioners teamed up with Today’s Civic Women, Community Services, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Knights of Columbus to collect 326 coats and dozens of hats and gloves for children in need throughout the county.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Tom Ziegler, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department Major Randy Houston, Today’s Civic Women Chairperson Ann Martin, Community Services Special Projects Coordinator Norma Eckerson, Community Services Outreach Director Cathy Rybolt, Knights of Columbus representative Mike Grudzinski, Nodaway County Commissioners Chris Burns, Bob Stiens and Bill Walker, Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice and Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Anthony Kempa stand with the 326 coats that were collected for children in need throughout Nodaway County.

The sheriff’s department will be washing all of the used coats before taking them to Community Services.

Some individuals donated money to the cause for a total collection of $152. The money will be used to purchase coats at the end of the season when they go on clearance to prepare for next year.

Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice stated that anyone in the county who needed a coat could come get one with “no questions asked” by contacting Community Services, a law enforcement officer or a teacher.

“This is what happens when people work together. I’m so excited; this is a great day today,” Rice stated.

