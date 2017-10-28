The Nodaway County Commissioners teamed up with Today’s Civic Women, Community Services, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Knights of Columbus to collect 326 coats and dozens of hats and gloves for children in need throughout the county.

The sheriff’s department will be washing all of the used coats before taking them to Community Services.

Some individuals donated money to the cause for a total collection of $152. The money will be used to purchase coats at the end of the season when they go on clearance to prepare for next year.

Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice stated that anyone in the county who needed a coat could come get one with “no questions asked” by contacting Community Services, a law enforcement officer or a teacher.

“This is what happens when people work together. I’m so excited; this is a great day today,” Rice stated.