The July 10 regular meeting of the Clearmont City Council was set in a hot room, and before the meeting was over, heated debates boiled into rants across the table.

After about 30 minutes, Patty McElroy, resident, in attendance at her third consecutive meeting, addressed the council about several items that she felt was unfair and wrong. She set a tape recorder on the council table. She has received a water bill for several months for a meter that she had requested be turned off months before and she was adamant at this meeting about not paying the bill. She also is convinced the ditching and removal of a stormwater drainage tube in front of her property was done as an act of bullying by the city. She demands a tube from the city. She will be repairing the ditching and placing the tube herself when the city gets her one. She requested any extra dirt the future ditching efforts create for their properties’ re-ditching.

The exchange of shouts were between McElroy and Councilman Herb Snodderley, his wife and a city employee, Derek Snodderley. The issues surround the property lines and tube ownership between McElroy and Snodderley, who are neighbors.

She also inquired about the poultry and fowl ordinance and ticketing, describing Snodderley as recently in violation of the ordinance.

McElroy had spoken to two DNR representatives about a cross-connection on her drinking water hook-up and about the state policy. They said the state cannot supersede the city policy. Clearmont’s water meter policy protects the water supply from chemicals with a backflow device.

McElroy also spoke about broken concrete on Third and Sycamore and the danger it posed plus another washout issue that was determined to be on state right-away.

Earlier in the monthly meeting, Snodderley introduced Taryn Henry, attorney, who was contracted with the city for services. A letter of understanding was signed by Mayor Byron Clark.

City employee Kristi Heideman presented the June water-sewer report noting still over $4,900 in delinquent water bills from a small number of residents. She requested policy on the communication with these past-due water bill residents. The council decided that after 60 days a certified letter will be sent to delinquent residents and the water turned off. She also reported DNR representatives had performed the annual drinking water inspection and noted the water tower is due for an inspection including a cleaning inside the tower and the removal of weeds, rock to be leveled and the installation of a finer mesh wire on the overflow pipe, plus more reports to be submitted.

The council is in the process of retrieving bids from three companies to perform the water tower maintenance.

There was also a discussion about the sewer lift pump’s status from Snodderley and Clark.

The street maintenance included contracting the future application of oil and rock and the continuation of the cleaning out of ditches by the Atchison Township grader operator Eric Jones. He requested a policy about tube replacement. The past policy was reviewed and it was decided the resident pays for the minimum 12 inch plastic or metal tube. It was decided the city would buy tubes for the alleys from Metal Culverts.

The weed ordinance was also discussed. Snodderley and Clark noted about a dozen properties were flagged and several have been mowed by residents.

Jones, who is the Clearmont housing board president, proposed the building owned by the housing group remain on the city property in exchange for use of the community room during their monthly council meeting. The council approved with Councilwoman Nell Cowden abstaining as she also serves on that board.

Under new business, Cowden reported Kathie Jones, resident, has expressed concern about the high rate of speed which law enforcement travels through the city during emergency runs. She also noted that other drivers speed through town.

Also, Cowden recommended an ordinance be drafted on the topic of water usage and the drought. The council directed Clerk Linda Babcock to research other similar ordinances.

Councilman Bill Harris inquired about the current derelict vehicle ordinance. Babcock will research this subject also.

The council went into a closed session for the topic city maintenance personnel.

The next meeting is Tuesday, August 20.