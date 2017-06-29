Corey and Cassie Weatherd, Stanberry, announce the birth of a son, Clayton Ray, born Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at SSM Health-St. Francis Hospital. Maryville.

He weighed seven pounds and 15 ounces and joins a sister, Chelsea.

Maternal grandparents are Gene and Lynn Noble, Stanberry. Paternal grandparents are Danny and Tammy Weatherd, Darlington, and Janette Walker, Stanberry.

Great-grandparents include Betty Runde, Ravenwood, Bill and Luella Noble and Tom and Colene Walker, all of Stanberry, and Larry Hill, Maysville.