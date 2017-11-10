The city of Maryville will be building a new public safety building at the location of First Street and Vine, where the Washington Middle School previously resided.

The 1.8 acres were purchased from the Maryville R-II School District for $157,500.

Architects from WSK&F Architects, Inc., Kansas City, performed a needs study last year on the Maryville Public Safety facility. The study showed that the current space, which was converted from an old grocery store, was not adequate for the needs of the town’s fire and police forces.

Currently, public safety has approximately 8,440 square footage allotted for their use. WSK&F projected that the facilities would need approximately 27,000 square footage by the year 2033.

City Manager Greg McDanel stated that a request for qualifications for a design and build consultant will likely be sought in December. The engineering is expected to be completed around March 2018 with construction beginning in April or May 2018. The building could take 12 to 18 months to be fully constructed.

The new facility, with an estimated $4 million price tag, would house the city’s law enforcement and fire departments. Some of the features could include up to five pull through fire bays, an increase in storage for fire hoses and locker room space for firefighters to keep their gear. There is expected to be additional interview rooms, report writing areas, training room, office spaces and an updated more secure evidence storage room, among other aspects pertinent to law enforcement.

“The City of Maryville appreciates the public’s support and renewal of the capital improvement sales tax to make this project a reality. The new facility will provide the men and women of law enforcement and fire service an adequate facility to better serve the community,” McDanel stated.