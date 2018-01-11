Members of the Maryville City Council approved the partnership with Nodaway County Economic Development for another year for $62,000 during their regular meeting on January 8.

Highlights of the partnership over the past year include making the top 10 micropolitians, creating a manufacturing technician program through partnerships with North Central College and Northwest Technical School, the completion of the Kawasaki slip entrance onto Highway 71, two wind projects with a total estimated investment of $600 million, among other accomplishments.

A representative of Peoples Services addressed council members, updating them on the water situation which began on November 22; see adjacent story.

A fifth and final change order was approved with EL Crawford, St. Joseph, for the finishing touches on the Mozingo Conference Center. Items included adding three can lights at the main entrance and upgrading to spiral duct work for aesthetic improvements for a total cost of $11,125.

The contractor stopped work on the kitchen until a tenant could be finalized, not installing the fiber-reinforced panels or finishing the HVAC, which decreased the project by $11,811. The change order was for the total project deduction of $686.

City Manager Greg McDanel reported the following:

•The Business Summit Series begins at 6:30 pm, Tuesday, January 16 at the Northwest Technical School. The seminar is open to the public and focuses on search engine optimization.

•A request for qualifications went out for interested design and building firms for the new Maryville Public Safety facility. Statements will be accepted until 10 am, January 16.

•DS Painting, LLC, will install a metallic floor design on the lower level interior hallways. The swing bays and the golf pro shop will be closed to the public January 10-15 to complete the application.