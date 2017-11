Barnard

Bethany Christian Church

Advent service, 10:30 am, Sundays, December 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Christmas program, 6 pm, Wednesday, December 20.

Christian Church

Annual Christmas dinner, 5:30 pm, Sunday, December 3.

Advent services, 10:30 am, Sundays, November 26, December 3, 10, 17 and 24.

United Methodist Church

Christmas Eve service, 6 pm, Sunday, December 24.

Burlington Jct.

Christian Church

Christmas Eve service, 7 pm, Sunday, December 24.

Clearmont

United Methodist Church in conjunction with Elmo UMC

Christmas Eve service at Clearmont, 10:30 am, Sunday, December 24.

Conception

Conception Abbey

Advent Day of Reflection, 9 am to 3 pm, Wednesday, December 6.

Christmas Eve mass, midnight, Sunday, December 24.

Conception Jct

St. Columba Catholic Church

Christmas Eve mass, 5 pm, Sunday, December 24.

Christmas mass, 8 am, Monday, December 25.

Elmo

United Methodist Church

Hanging of the Greens, 11 am, Sunday, December 3.

Christmas Eve joint service with Clearmont UMC, 10:30 am, Sunday, December 24 at Clearmont.

Graham

Union Church

Christmas Eve service, 10:45 to 11:45 am, Sunday, December 24.

United Methodist Church

The Maitland/Graham congregations will have the youth Christmas program at 10 am, Sunday, December 10 at Graham UMC; Christmas Eve service at 6 pm, Sunday, December 24 at the Graham UMC.

Guilford

Community of Christ

Christmas Eve prayer service, 10 am; classes, 10:30 am; speaker, 11 am, Sunday, December 24.

United Methodist Church

Christmas caroling/chili and soup, 6 pm, Thursday, December 21.

Maryville

Calvary Chapel

Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7:30 pm, Sunday, December 24.

Church of the Nazarene

Candlelight service, 5 pm, Sunday, December 17.

Christmas Eve service, 10:45 am, Sunday, December 24.

First Baptist Church

City of Light living Christmas tree, 7 pm, Friday, December 8 and Sunday, December 10.

Christmas Eve service, 6:30 pm, Sunday, December 24.

First Christian Church

“A Candlelight Christmas,” the chancel choir Christmas cantata, 10 am, Sunday, December 3.

Children’s Christmas program, 10 am, Sunday, December 10.

Candlelight Christmas Eve worship, 7 pm, Sunday, December 24.

First Presbyterian Church

Advent theme, “Certain Expectations,” at 10:30 am, Sundays, December 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Christmas Eve lessons in carols, 7 pm, Sunday, December 24.

First United Methodist Church

Candles and carols, 6 pm, Sunday, December 10.

Christmas Eve services, 9 and 11:11 am, 3, 5 and 11 pm, Sunday, December 24.

Christmas service, 9 am, Monday, December 25.

Hope Lutheran Church

Midweek Advent services, “The Word Became Flesh,” 7 pm, Wednesdays, December 6, 13 and 20.

Sunday school Christmas program, “From Heaven Above.” Based on Martin Luther’s Christmas hymn, “From Heaven Above to Earth I Come” in honor of the Reformation’s 500th anniversary, 10 am, Sunday, December 17.

Christmas Eve candlelight and carols service, 7 pm, Sunday, December 24.

New Year’s Eve worship: Sunday school and adult Bible class, 9 am; worship service with Matins, 10 am, Sunday, December 31.

Laura Street Baptist Church

Live nativity in Ace Hardware parking lot, 6 to 8 pm, December 1-3. Planned participation in Christmas parade on December 1.

Children’s musical, 7 pm, Sunday, December 10.

Worship choir Christmas musical, 8:15 and 10:45 am, Sunday, December 17.

Christmas Eve service, 7 pm, Sunday, December 24.

St. Gregory’s Catholic Church

Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, masses at 8 am and 7 pm, Friday, December 8.

Communal Penance service, 5:30 pm, Monday, December 11; soup supper to follow.

Children’s program, 3:45 pm; Children’s mass, 4 pm; Christmas Eve mass, 6 pm; Christmas vigil mass, 10 pm; all Sunday, December 24.

Christmas mass, 9 am, Monday, December 25.

Holy Day Vigil mass, 6 pm, Sunday, December 31.

Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, 9 am, Monday, January 1, 2018.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

Service of Advent lessons and carols, 7 pm, Saturday, December 2. Featuring nine traditional lessons from scripture, music by the St. Paul’s Chanteurs á Dieu and an ecumenical choir; congregational hymn and a reception following the service.

Christmas Eve holy eucharist, with festive coffee hour afterward, 7 pm, Sunday, December 24.

Parnell

St. Joseph’s Catholic

Christmas Eve mass, 5 pm, Sunday, December 24.

Christmas mass, 10 am, Monday, December 25.

United Methodist Church

Christmas Eve service, 7 pm, Sunday, December 24.

Pickering

Christian Church

Christmas Eve service, 5:15 pm, Sunday, December 24.

Ravenwood

Christian Church

Dave Melton Family Singers Christmas concert, 6:30 pm, Sunday, December 10.

Christmas Eve service, 6:30 pm, Sunday, December 24.

Skidmore

United Methodist Church

Christmas Eve service, 5 pm, Sunday, December 24.

Wilcox

United Methodist Church

Christmas Eve service, 6 pm, Sunday, December 24.