The Open Door Christian Center in Bolckow, is celebrating 25 years of God’s faithfulness with camp meeting services beginning at 7 pm, Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at the ballfield. At 10:30 am, Sunday, July 29 a celebration service will be held at the church.

“The Miracle of Bolckow” by David Page is for sale on amazon.com and at the church during the celebration. The book details “amazing things that God has done in the lives of people who have been a part of Open Door.”

For more information, call 816.428.2010 or visit opendoorcc.org.