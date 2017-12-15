December 15

“Books and Bears” are being collected until December 18 at Jefferson. New books and teddy bears/stuffed animals will be distributed to hospitalized children at SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, Maryville, and Northwest Medical Center, Albany. Monetary donations are also accepted.

Christmas dinner, Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Cost is $5 for those age 60 and over, $7 for ages 59 and under.

Horace Mann winter break begins at 3:15 pm.

December 16

Santa’s Workshop, with crafts, gift making, gift wrapping and treats, Teen Beat in Conception, 9 to 11 am.

Visit from Santa, Hopkins Community Building, 2 pm.

Visit from Santa, American Legion Hall, Conception Jct., 2 pm.

December 17

Christmas musical, Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, 8:15 and 10:45 am.

Christmas program, “From Heaven Above,” Hope Lutheran Church, Maryville, 10 am.

Advent service, Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, 10:30 am.

Advent service, Barnard Christian Church, 10:30 am.

“Certain Expectations” Advent service, First Presbyterian Church, 10:30 am.

Visit from Santa, Skidmore Fire House, 2 to 4 pm. Hot chocolate and goodies will be served. Monthly meeting after Santa’s visit. All who are interested in being on the Skidmore Volunteer Fire Department are invited.

Candlelight service, Church of the Nazarene, Maryville, 5 pm.

December 18

Formal Christmas lunch and Northwest student play, West Nodaway elementary.

Elementary Christmas program, Northeast Nodaway, 6 pm, in Samson’s Court.

Mr. Jenkins’ movie night, South Nodaway, 6 to 9 pm.

Winter concert, Jefferson Elementary, 6:30 pm.

December 19

Christmas parties, South Nodaway preschool through sixth grade, 2:15 to 3 pm.

Christmas parties, West Nodaway elementary, 2:20 pm.

Christmas program, St. Gregory’s School, 7 pm.

December 20

Jefferson pre-kindergarten class party including Christmas STEM activities, 8:30 to 9:30 am; National Honor Society Christmas attire day, prizes to winners in each division.

Northeast Nodaway fourth through sixth reading reward trip to Grant City skating rink.

West Nodaway PBS second quarter celebration with snacks and a movie; early dismissal, 12:15 pm.

Nodaway-Holt elementary Christmas parties and Santa Shop; early dismissal, 1 pm.

South Nodaway early dismissal, 1 pm.

Caroling at Nodaway Nursing Home, St. Gregory’s kindergarten through eighth grade, 1:30 pm.

Christmas program, Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, 6 pm.

Caroling, Skidmore Christian Church, 6 pm; program with Jim Brown, Mound City, 7 pm.

Midweek Advent services, “The Word Became Flesh,” Hope Lutheran Church, Maryville, 7 pm.

December 21

St. Gregory’s all school mass; annual Christmas dance with DJ, 9:30 to 11:30 am.

Jefferson early dismissal, 12:30 pm.

Maryville R-II early dismissal.

Northwest Theater students winter play at North Nodaway Elementary, 10:45 am; classroom Christmas parties; early dismissal, 12:45 pm.

Northeast Nodaway early dismissal, 12:35 pm.

Christmas caroling with chili and soup afterward, Guilford United Methodist Church, 6 pm.