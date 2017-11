Christina Lea Sunderman Robertson, 37, Clarinda, IA, died Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at her home.

Services were November 16 at Walker-Merrick-Eickemeyer Funeral Chapel, Clarinda, IA.

Memorials may be made to the family in Mrs. Robertson’s name.

Arrangements were under the direction of Walker-Merrick-Eickemeyer Funeral Chapel, Clarinda, IA.