Mary Christine “Chris” Neff, 88, Maryville, died Monday, November 13, 2017, at Village Care Center, Maryville.

Visitation will be from 10 am to 11 am, Wednesday, November 15.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Wednesday, November 15 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont.

Memorials may be made to Three Rivers Hospice, Village Care or the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made to pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

