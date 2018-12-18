Kevin and Natalie Strough, Stanberry, announce the birth of a daughter, Chloe Elizabeth, born Thursday, November 22, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She weighed six pounds and joins siblings Mackenzie and Carter.

Maternal grandparents are Keith and Deloris Brunner, Cameron.

Paternal grandparents are Steve and Gerianne Strough, Stanberry.

Maternal great-grandparents are Kay Lohman, Cameron, and Phil and Carolyn Brunner, Jefferson City.

Paternal great-grandparents are GR and Joan McGinness, Maryville.