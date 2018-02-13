The Red Door Chili Supper will be from 5 to 7 pm, Sunday, February 18 at the First Christian Church, 201 West Third Street, Maryville. The menu will include a variety of chili, soups and desserts.

Adults are $6; children ages six and under are $3. Carry-out orders are available. This is a fundraiser for the Children and Family Center, which served nearly 700 victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in 2017. The event is co-sponsored by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and First Christian Church.