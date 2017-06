Chloe, Kinley and Logan Wenger take advantage of the five-week Nodaway-Holt summer reading program on June 15.

The children’s grandmother brings them to the school library. Chloe, eight, likes to read the Junie B. Jones series. Kinley, six, said she likes to read everything. Logan, three, is holding “Animiximals,” a book written by his mother, Crystal Wenger.

For more photos, see the June 22, 2017 Nodaway News Leader.

