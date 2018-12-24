An opportunity for a local monetary gift and tax credit can be found with the Children and Family Center of Northwest Missouri, Maryville. By making a minimum $100 donation, a 50 percent tax credit is available.

The center still has $20,000 in tax credits available until June 30, 2019. However, to have a tax credit available for the 2018 tax year, the monies must be given by December 31.

“Tax credits are a win-win. The donor receives the benefit of 50 percent additional deduction while the center has the funds necessary to provide free services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Linda Mattson, Children and Family Center director, said. “Each of our clients has different needs and the generosity of our donors allows us to meet those needs. We are so grateful for our community support.”

Donations will be used for the Children and Family Center’s general operating expenses including the victim expense fund. Gifts can be earmarked if so desired.

To make a gift and receive the tax credit, contact Mattson at 660.562.2320.