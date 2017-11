Cheryle Wanita Protzman, 93, Maryville, died Friday, November 24, 2017, at Oak Pointe, Maryville.

Mass of Christian burial was Tuesday, November 28 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial was in St. Mary Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be to St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.