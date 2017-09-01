Charles Herbert Parman, 93, Pickering, died Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron.

Services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, September 2 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, with burial to follow at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. Military services will be provided by the Missouri Military Honor’s Program and the James Edward Gray American Legion Post #100. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, September 1 at Price Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 201 West Third Street, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.