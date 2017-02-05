The Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association invites the public to the fourth annual Cattlemen’s Round-Up steak dinner, Saturday, February 11 at Tri-Meadows, Conception Jct.

The Cattlemen’s Round-Up social hour will begin at 5:30 pm and the meal will be at 6:30 pm. Following the meal, there will be fundraising silent and live auctions and the presentation of the 2017 scholarship winners.

Interested individuals may RSVP by February 8 to Stacy Liebhart, 660.562.3480.

The association began four years ago with the intent of encouraging youth to become involved in beef agricultural production. The group provides the public with a knowledge of beef and beef products, hoping to spread awareness.

They hold several events throughout the year including a BBQ cook-off held at the Mozingo Lake Recreational Park campground, an annual golf tournament held at Mozingo golf course, the annual round-up dinner and auction and they provide meals at a variety of community events.

The group hosts beef tours, visiting various beef production facilities throughout the region in order to learn and promote awareness.

The association gives back to the community in a variety of ways. They participate in Farm Safety Week at the Northwest Technical School, provide meals and purchase animals during the Nodaway County Fair Livestock Show and award scholarships to area youth.

Each year, they award a $500 scholarship to one student at each county school who plans to pursue a beef-related education. Two additional at-large $500 scholarships are available to schools in neighboring counties that do not have a cattlemen’s association. The winners are entered into a drawing for the chance to win an additional $500 banquet scholarship.

Membership dues are $70 a year. Those interested in joining may send an email to nodawaycountycattlemen@gmail.com or call President Cody Blackford at 660.254.0270.

“I would say the biggest thing that we are doing is building awareness of beef and beef products and being open to the youth of tomorrow. We try to teach and train the younger generation to be in beef production,” Blackford said.