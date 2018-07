A goal setting/communication skills workshop will be held from 6 to 8 pm, Wednesday, July 25 in the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 102 North Main Street, Maryville.

Hosted by Catholic Charities, the free workshop will teach individuals how to set reasonable goals and communicating effectively. For more information or to enroll, contact Jeananne Gross at 816.259.5413 or jgross@ccharities.com.