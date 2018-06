Catherine Mae “Katie” Harmon, 81, Atwater, CA, died Thursday, June 7, 2018, at her home.

Services are at 2 pm, Friday, June 15 at the Frist Christian Church, Maryville, with burial in Hopkins Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the directions of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.