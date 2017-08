Carol Greever Brown, 49, Liberty, died Thursday, August 17, 2017, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty.

Services were August 22 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Carol Greever Brown Memorial Education Fund, c/o Farmers State Bank, 2211 North Belt Highway, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

