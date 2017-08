Hailee Beemer, Johnna Beemer and James Beemer donate $625 from the Blood, Sweat and Gears car show, sponsored by Beemer’s Muffler Center and Beemer’s Redline Accessories, to Wendy Combs, New Nodaway Humane Society Animal Shelter director. Not pictured: Dakota Beemer, who organized the event.

“We want to thank them for choosing our cause to benefit from their event,” Combs said. The money will be used for the daily expenses of running the no-kill shelter.