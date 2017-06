The 32nd annual Camp Quality started with cheers and applause as the campers came off the buses on June 11.

The theme this year was “Camp Quality in the Movies” and Jan Moutray, Barnard, was part of the paparazzi taking photos of the campers and companions. This is Moutray’s 29th year for volunteering at the camp for children with cancer and her 12th year as a photographer.

For more photos and information, see the printed Nodaway News Leader.